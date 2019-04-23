English
    Tere Naam 2 CONFIRMED! Will Salman Khan Return Back As Radhe Mohan?

    Way back in 2003, Salman Khan left everyone chocked with emotions with his portrayal of Radhe Mohan in Satish Kaushik's Tere Naam. The film was a superhit at the box office with Salman's unique hairstyle being a huge craze amongst the men back then. Tere Naam also marked the Bollywood debut of Bhumika Chawla.

    We now hear that 16 years later after the film's release, the makers are planning a sequel to this Salman Khan starrer.

    Tere Naam 2 Will Be A New Story

    A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, "The sequel is a new story, Satish finished writing the script recently.It is a love story revolving around a gangster and will be set in North India."

    Will Salman Khan Be A Part Of The Sequel?

    To this, the source added, "Satish and Salman share a great bond and have recently worked together in Bharat. But it is yet to be decided if Salman will feature in the film or a new cast will be brought on board."

    Director Speaks

    Satish Kaushik who helmed Tere Naam confirmed to Mumbai Mirror that he's planning a sequel and said, "Yes it's true, I am making Tere Naam 2 which is a love story. That's all I can say for now."

    Speaking About Tere Naam

    The film revolved around a college rowdy Radhe Mohan (Salman Khan) who falls for Nirjara (Bhumika Chawla) until an attack renders him mentally unstable. The first part ended up Nirjara's death and Radhe renouncing the world and returning back to the ashram.

    Currently, Salman has a busy year ahead. The superstar's next 'Bharat' will be releasing on Eid this year. He will also be seen in Dabangg 3 followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah where he is paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 10:19 [IST]
