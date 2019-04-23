Tere Naam 2 CONFIRMED! Will Salman Khan Return Back As Radhe Mohan?

Tere Naam 2 Will Be A New Story

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, "The sequel is a new story, Satish finished writing the script recently.It is a love story revolving around a gangster and will be set in North India."

Will Salman Khan Be A Part Of The Sequel?

To this, the source added, "Satish and Salman share a great bond and have recently worked together in Bharat. But it is yet to be decided if Salman will feature in the film or a new cast will be brought on board."

Director Speaks

Satish Kaushik who helmed Tere Naam confirmed to Mumbai Mirror that he's planning a sequel and said, "Yes it's true, I am making Tere Naam 2 which is a love story. That's all I can say for now."

Speaking About Tere Naam

The film revolved around a college rowdy Radhe Mohan (Salman Khan) who falls for Nirjara (Bhumika Chawla) until an attack renders him mentally unstable. The first part ended up Nirjara's death and Radhe renouncing the world and returning back to the ashram.