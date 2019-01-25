Thackeray Full Movie LEAKED For Download In HD Quality
The notorious torrent site has done it again! After leaking films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Simmba, The Accidental Prime Minister, Why Cheat India, the entire film copy of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest release Thackeray based on the life of Shivsena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray has been leaked online, suggests a report in Indian Express.
Tamil Rockers have become infamous for leaking pirated versions of movies in difference languages. The authorities have failed to stop them from this menace as the site keeps changing its domain extension.
Meanwhile, here's what the netizens have to say-
Shrikant Karande @shri17k
#Thackeray : *AMAZING* 4*/5 One of the best performance of @Nawazuddin_S , loved the way he played the character of uncrowned king #BalasahebThackeray #ThackerayTheFilm #ThackerayReview."
Kedar Nayak @Kedar2911
"Saw #Thackeray today! As always @Nawazuddin_S was . Keep up the good Work! Totally Changed my Perception about Shri. Balasaheb Thackeray!"
Kalpan Contractor @KalpanConti
#Thackeray #MovieReview THACKERAY is a well-made and well-told biopic about one of the most important political figures of Maharashtra and India. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's excellent act makes it a gripping watch. Recommended!"
salil arunkumar sand @isalilsand
"#ThackerayMovieReview: The film is powerful. Yes #NawazuddinSiddiqui roars like a tiger, but do catch this one for #AmritaRao. #MeenaTai take a BOW!! @AmritaRao #Thackeray @ThackerayFilm."
aaryan @Sir_aaryan
"#OneWordReview...#Thackeray: GRIPPING.
Rating: ½ A fitting tribute to the Supremo... Is engrossing for most parts. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's sterling act makes it a compelling watch. Worth for Watching."
Akash Karale @AkashKarale16
"Today watched #Thackeray.. Outstanding performance by @Nawazuddin_S as Balasaheb #Thackeray as like real.. Also @AmritaRao is fabulous as to...
JAY HIND JAY MAHARASHTRA. @rautsanjay61. @abhijitpa."