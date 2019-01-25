English
    Thackeray Movie Review: Live Audience Update On The Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer

    The Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray released today on January 25, 2019 and the buzz and hype towards the movie is quite strong all across the country. The movie chronicles the life of the iconic leader Balasaheb Thackeray and the audiences are live tweeting about the movie right from the cinema halls. Check out what the audiences who are watching the first day first show have to say about Thackeray below.

    Alok Paliwal @alok_paliwal

    "#Thackeray #FirstDayFirstShow - Movie I awaited most since past few months - over and above the great legacy of Bala Saheb its @Nawazuddin_S - no reason to miss him. @nikita_paliwal."

    Faridoon Shahryar @iFaridoon

    "The moment Nawazuddin Siddiqui appears on screen as #Thackeray and the crowd erupts with whistles."

    Meadow @_Meadow__

    "From a firebrand journalist to an influential political leader who played a major role in shaping the Marathi identity. 'Thackeray' movie chronicles the life of the charismatic leader whose legacy continues to live on through his words and deeds."

    Karma @karma4261

    "#Thackeray buzz in Mumbai is like 10 times of #Manikarnika buzz."

    SUDHIR MISHRA @SHAHSUDH

    "@Nawazuddin_S Most Important day of your life. #Thackeray won't change you as a person but will definitely enhance your Celebrity Status. from Real Dad of Mumbai to Reel Dad... Bala Saheb rules."

    Ankita Chakravarti @ankitaChak15

    "So far the makers have been completely unbiased in showing the ugly face of Maharashtra that detested the South-North Indians #Thackeray."

    Zoheb @kuttaiclub

    "A few months ago, he was #Manto, a couple of years back he was #Manjhi , everyone wants to work with him & now he is Bala Saheb Thackeray. He is greatness @Nawazuddin_S. The day has started with a really well made biopic.
    #Thackeray #ThackerayTheFilm."

    Rajiv Nanda @bunny_

    "First half done #Thackeray is explosive yet controversial biopic on the most powerful leader of Bombay
    Good @realNipeshPatel."

    Read more about: thackeray Nawazuddin Siddiqui
