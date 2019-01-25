Thackeray Movie Review: Live Audience Update On The Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer

Alok Paliwal @alok_paliwal

"#Thackeray #FirstDayFirstShow - Movie I awaited most since past few months - over and above the great legacy of Bala Saheb its @Nawazuddin_S - no reason to miss him. @nikita_paliwal."

Faridoon Shahryar @iFaridoon

"The moment Nawazuddin Siddiqui appears on screen as #Thackeray and the crowd erupts with whistles."

Meadow @_Meadow__

"From a firebrand journalist to an influential political leader who played a major role in shaping the Marathi identity. 'Thackeray' movie chronicles the life of the charismatic leader whose legacy continues to live on through his words and deeds."

Karma @karma4261

"#Thackeray buzz in Mumbai is like 10 times of #Manikarnika buzz."

SUDHIR MISHRA @SHAHSUDH

"@Nawazuddin_S Most Important day of your life. #Thackeray won't change you as a person but will definitely enhance your Celebrity Status. from Real Dad of Mumbai to Reel Dad... Bala Saheb rules."

Ankita Chakravarti @ankitaChak15

"So far the makers have been completely unbiased in showing the ugly face of Maharashtra that detested the South-North Indians #Thackeray."

Zoheb @kuttaiclub

"A few months ago, he was #Manto, a couple of years back he was #Manjhi , everyone wants to work with him & now he is Bala Saheb Thackeray. He is greatness @Nawazuddin_S. The day has started with a really well made biopic.

#Thackeray #ThackerayTheFilm."

Rajiv Nanda @bunny_

"First half done #Thackeray is explosive yet controversial biopic on the most powerful leader of Bombay

Good @realNipeshPatel."