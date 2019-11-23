Thalaivi First Look: Kangana Ranaut As Jayalalithaa Will Make Your Jaw Drop!

Ever since its announcement, Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi has created a furore amongst audiences. Thalaivi, a trilingual directed by AL Vijay, is based on the life and times of J Jayalalithaa - the most celebrated female actor-politician ever lived.

From learning Tamil, Bharatnatyam to sitting through arduous prosthetics sessions, Kangana Ranaut has been leaving no stone unturned in preparation for the role.

The makers of the film have now released the first look teaser of the film, which shows Kangana in two distinct looks in and as Thalaivi. Kangana Ranaut has gone a complete transformation and nailed both Jayalalithaa's look and body language.

The first look teaser shows the early years of Jayalalithaa's career when she was a superstar heroine, and the focus then shifts to her years as a politician, a look that everyone had been eagerly waiting for.

Watch the sneak-peek here.

Kangana Ranaut has once again got completely into the skin of the character, and is almost unrecognisable. Not only are her dance moves as the younger Jayalalithaa on point, she has also nailed the aura and commanding personality as the legendary politician.

Producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri, who is also producing '83, says, "I am excited to show this story of an actor turn politician, which is based on one of India's most loved and followed public figures. Thalaivi is a very dear project to all of us as it is a story that needs to be told. And the way, Kangana has slipped into the character, is simply amazing. Can't wait to present this film to the audience."

After producing Judgementall Hai Kya, producer Shaailesh R Singh is proud to associate with Thalaivi. ''I'm happy to collaborate with Kangana yet again after Tanu Weds Manu and Judgemental Hai Kya. There couldn't have been anyone other than Kangana to ace and portray this legendary public figure! We can't wait to showcase her incredible journey to the world on 26th June, 2020," he said in an official statement.

