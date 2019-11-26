Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut's First Look Poster Turns Out To Be Meme Material

The first look poster of Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi hasn't gone down well with the netizens. While some praised the poster, many expressed their disappointment. Thalaivi is a biopic on J Jayalalithaa, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, who passed away on December 5, 2016, due to a cardiac arrest. She was fondly referred to as 'Puratchi Thalaivi' meaning 'revolutionary leader'.

The fans had high expectations from the Thalaivi team and it's pretty clear that the team has let them down. Meanwhile, a myriad of memes has taken over the internet. Check it out below...

The Exam The results

I think i write I get#Thalaivi #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/H345RLA3M7 — Chaitanya Vardhan (@TheNoThirteen) November 23, 2019

Even #KamalHaasan could have been better choice for #Thalaivi #KanganaRanaut is loooking like some one blew air in annabelle doll😂

😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5zEy2Ic2ud — mask (@tantanatan77) November 23, 2019

My ideas execution

In my mind in reality#Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/JURXphY7iF — ❦❦ இவள் வெண்பா(Venba)❦❦ (@paapabutterfly) November 23, 2019

Remember #Chutki from Chota Bheem !



This is how she looks now #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/h7LFMt5O72 — Its Rush 🔥 (@Hrithikstaan) November 23, 2019

For the unversed, the Thalaivi team has teamed up with Jason Collins for the prosthetics. Collins has worked on Hollywood features like Captain Marvel. Speaking of the prosthetics, Kangana had earlier said, "His team made a structure that was suitable to make me look voluptuous. During the portions showcasing her as a young politician, we aimed to only make my face look fuller.

As for the rest of the body, it took the team seven hours each day to acquire the look. The hands had to be re-done, and different kinds of pads were used for different parts of the body."