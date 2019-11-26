Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut's First Look Poster Turns Out To Be Meme Material
The first look poster of Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi hasn't gone down well with the netizens. While some praised the poster, many expressed their disappointment. Thalaivi is a biopic on J Jayalalithaa, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, who passed away on December 5, 2016, due to a cardiac arrest. She was fondly referred to as 'Puratchi Thalaivi' meaning 'revolutionary leader'.
The fans had high expectations from the Thalaivi team and it's pretty clear that the team has let them down. Meanwhile, a myriad of memes has taken over the internet. Check it out below...
Kangana Ranaut looks more like Anil Kumble's mother. #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/JNijZXbflR— ÔηK@Я (@_souringpie) November 26, 2019
Even #KamalHaasan could have been better choice for #Thalaivi #KanganaRanaut is loooking like some one blew air in annabelle doll😂— mask (@tantanatan77) November 23, 2019
Remember #Chutki from Chota Bheem !— Its Rush 🔥 (@Hrithikstaan) November 23, 2019
Potato on angry mood......— Hrithik_Mania 🇮🇳 (@iHrithik_Mania) November 23, 2019
For the unversed, the Thalaivi team has teamed up with Jason Collins for the prosthetics. Collins has worked on Hollywood features like Captain Marvel. Speaking of the prosthetics, Kangana had earlier said, "His team made a structure that was suitable to make me look voluptuous. During the portions showcasing her as a young politician, we aimed to only make my face look fuller.
As for the rest of the body, it took the team seven hours each day to acquire the look. The hands had to be re-done, and different kinds of pads were used for different parts of the body."