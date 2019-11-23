Jayalalithaa's Biopic Goes Wrong? Thalaivi Poster Featuring Kangana Ranaut Gets Trolled Mercilessly

The first look of Kangana Ranaut from Thalaivi is out and it seems that the poster has failed to impress netizens. For the unversed, Thalaivi is a biopic on J Jayalalithaa, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, who passed away on December 5, 2016, due to a cardiac arrest. She was fondly referred to as 'Puratchi Thalaivi' meaning 'revolutionary leader'. Coming back to the poster, netizens can't stop mocking Kangana and the poor prosthetics used on her face!

Here's how they reacted..

Jayanthan Sivaloganathan @ThisIsJayanthan: "They could have used actual #KanganaRanaut's face. Character, attitude, body language, and expressions are important for the role. Not the animated face."

aLLU @aLLU4U: "Is This Plastic Robot Or Kangana Ranaut??? Such A Disaster Make Over."

sid @SidSid08: "Hahaha.... Super duper flop poster..."

Nikhil D Mehta @nicksdmehta: "Most Lollest poster ever seen #Thalaivi ????????????."

SAAHIL @saahilspeaking: "What?????????????? did the production forget to hire a prosthetic/make up team? To look like a person in their biopic requires technology and lot of iterations."

preet @mannatranu: "How did kangana approve of this ? Please change the prosthetics. Look so bad, she can't even give proper expression with this face #KanganaRanaut."

Vishesh @notsovishesh: "Though no doubt about her acting skills. Prosthetics look more like Chachi 420 and an animated character."

@joyakimana: "I love kangana but I'm a little bit skeptical about this look.. it doesn't look like the original person at all... but then again it's just a teaser and I'm sure she will do an amazing job.. I'm rooting for you!!"

@elavarasan_prassanna: "Jayalalitha's fire is not in this face please bring that boldness in acting."

The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 26, 2020.

(Social media posts are unedited)