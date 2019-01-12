The Accidental Prime Minister Full Movie LEAKED Online For Download In HD Quality!

The Screening Of The Movie Stalled In Ludhiana

Meanwhile, the screening of The Accidental Prime Minister was stopped at a mall in Ludhiana on Friday following protest by Congress activists.

FIR Against The Director And Actors Of The Movie

The Congress workers forced the management not to screen the movie. They also raised slogans against the BJP, accusing it of lowering the image of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with the movie. The party also demanded FIR against the director and actors of the movie.

Similar Protests Were Held In Jalandhar

Heavy police force has been deployed outside all cinema halls in the city, officials said. Similar protests were held by Congress workers in Jalandhar.

Irrespective Of The Protests, Fans Have Given Thumbs Up To The Movie

Rexnal Karan 🇮🇳 🕉 🙏 🇫🇯 @RexnalKaran: "#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister a movie to be watched by every single person. Speechless to speak more🏅👌 but @AnupamPKher should be called Dr. Anupam Kher a very natural actor just wow and @AkshayeOfficial he is awesome Superb movie hats off to the entire cast. Ratings🌟🌟🌟🌟/5." [sic]

Rafool Gandhy @KhaleraVivek: "#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister is an amazing movie. Brilliant acting from @AnupamPKher ji and Akshaye Khanna. Pls go and watch. Liberals and Cambridge Analytica bots are full of shit. Trying to discredit a brilliant movie to protect the first family of @INCIndia." [sic]