English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    The Accidental Prime Minister Full Movie LEAKED Online For Download In HD Quality!

    By
    |

    And.. They did it again! After leaking films like 2.0, Zero and Simmba, Tamilrockers has leaked Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister as well, on the very second day of its release and the worst part is that the movie has been leaked in HD quality. The film has already grabbed many eyeballs owing to its controversial political background. The film features Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh. It is based on Sanjaya Baru's 2014 memoir of the same name and details Singh's relationship with the Congress party's Gandhi family.

    The Screening Of The Movie Stalled In Ludhiana

    Meanwhile, the screening of The Accidental Prime Minister was stopped at a mall in Ludhiana on Friday following protest by Congress activists.

    FIR Against The Director And Actors Of The Movie

    The Congress workers forced the management not to screen the movie. They also raised slogans against the BJP, accusing it of lowering the image of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with the movie. The party also demanded FIR against the director and actors of the movie.

    Similar Protests Were Held In Jalandhar

    Heavy police force has been deployed outside all cinema halls in the city, officials said. Similar protests were held by Congress workers in Jalandhar.

    Irrespective Of The Protests, Fans Have Given Thumbs Up To The Movie

    Rexnal Karan 🇮🇳 🕉 🙏 🇫🇯 @RexnalKaran: "#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister a movie to be watched by every single person. Speechless to speak more🏅👌 but @AnupamPKher should be called Dr. Anupam Kher a very natural actor just wow and @AkshayeOfficial he is awesome Superb movie hats off to the entire cast. Ratings🌟🌟🌟🌟/5." [sic]

    Rafool Gandhy @KhaleraVivek: "#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister is an amazing movie. Brilliant acting from @AnupamPKher ji and Akshaye Khanna. Pls go and watch. Liberals and Cambridge Analytica bots are full of shit. Trying to discredit a brilliant movie to protect the first family of @INCIndia." [sic]

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue