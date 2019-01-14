The Accidental Prime Minister: Vijay Gutte’s Mother Files FIR Against Husband!

'The Accidental Prime Minister' director Vijay Gutte's mother has lodged a complaint of domestic violence against her husband at Parli in Beed district of Maharashtra.

Sudamati Gutte lodged the complaint against Ratnakar Gutte and his six family members. "In her complaint filed on Friday, she (Sudamati) alleged that her husband and his family members subjected her to mental and physical torture over a family dispute. They also threatened her to transfer a property to their name," said the official.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against Ratnakar and his family members, he said. They have been booked under IPC sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and others.

In the complaint, Sudamati alleged that her husband had the habit of drinking and visiting dance bars, and used to subject her to physical and mental torture, saying he did not like her, the police said. No arrest has been made in this connection so far, the official said, adding investigation was underway.

In August last year, Vijay Gutte was arrested for alleged Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud of over Rs 34 crore. He had been booked under section 132 (1)(c) of the CGST Act, which pertains to "wrongful availment" of input tax credit using bills and invoices that have been issued without any supply of goods or services.

The film, based on a book of the same name on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, hit the theatrical screens on 11th January, 2019.

