The Body Song 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded': Emraan Hashmi Makes Us Nostalgic With This Track!

Way back in 2006, Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya made the nation dance to the tunes of 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa' in Mohit Suri's 'Aksar'. Thirteen years later, the duo has teamed up for a reloaded version for the upcoming film, 'The Body'.

Emraan took to his Twitter page to share the song and wrote, "#JhalakDikhlaJaaReloaded #TheBody http://bit.ly/JhalakDikhlaJaaReloadedFullVideo." (sic)

Watch the video here.

The reloaded version titled 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded' has Emraan Hashmi having a good time with the ladies Natasha Stankovic and Scarlet Mellish Wilson in a club. The trio is seen getting groovy on the dance floor. Until Rishi Kapoor arrives to ruin the fun. The new party anthem has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and has vocals by Himesh Reshammiya.

Reportedly, it was Emraan's idea to collaborate with Himesh once again to give 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa' a spin. We hear the actor has personally chosen the tracks of the film after multiple rounds of direction. Emraan believes the essence of the film lies partly in its music that creates a connect with his audience.

Meanwhile, the makers of 'The Body' unveiled the film's trailer last week and it has already created a lot of anticipation around this mystery-thriller.

Speaking about working with Rishi Kapoor, Emraan had said, "Whatever I had heard about Rishi sir is all true. I love his attitude of being brutally honest. We are living in a world where people around us give fake smiles and try to be nice. I love Rishi sir because he will not say words behind your back. All the good things I've heard of him are true! There is no hypocrisy in him."

'The Body' is an official remake of a Spanish film of the same name. The mystery-thriller marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. 'The Body' also stars Shobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika, and is slated to hit the big screens on December 13, 2019.

