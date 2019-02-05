WHAT WAIT! The Cast Of Sushant- Bhumi's Sonchiriya Wore A Single Outfit Throughout The Film

Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya. The trailer of the film shows them in a never-seen before avatar and has already generated a buzz around the film. Meanwhile, we recently came across an interesting fact about this dacoit-drama.

The makers of Sonchiriya have left no stone unturned in maintaining the authenticity of the dacoit era. A source reveals, "To maintain the rustic look, the entire cast of Sonchiriya wore one single outfit throughout the film's shooting.

The makers didn't have to spend much on the costumes as the costumes didn't even require any kind of wish to retain its rustic look." Now, that's quite intriguing, isn't it?

Depicting the era of 1970s in the Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh, Sonchiriya narrates the story of the famous dacoits of Chambal and their on and off rebel with the local police. It showcases strong and rough characters with Sushant Singh Rajput in an unseen avatar.

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles, it presents a tale set in the era of dacoits.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey who has earlier presented 'Udta Punjab' and 'Ishiqiya', 'Sonchiriya' presents a rooted tale set in Chambal. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP, The movie is slated to release on 1st March, 2019.

