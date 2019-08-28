The Cost Of Ajay Devgn's New Luxury SUV Will Blow Your Mind; Read Exciting Details Here!

Ajay Devgn Now Owns A Rolls Royce Cullinan

Reportedly, the actor has joined an exclusive club of Indians who own the Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Ajay's Latest Addition To His Car Collection Costs A Bomb!

We hear that the actor's luxury SUV is blue in color and worth a whopping Rs. 6.95 crore (ex-showroom). With his latest purchase, Ajay is now the third Indian to have purchased this car after Mukesh Ambani and T-Series mogul, Bhushan Kumar.

The SUV Is Quite A Beast!

According to reports, the Rolls Royce Cullinan is powered with a 6.8-litre V12 petrol engine with a massive 560bhp power and 850Nm torque. It has an all-wheel steering system and can go from 0 to 100km/hr in seconds. Now, that's thrilling!

Ajay Is A Car Aficionado

The actor already owns a Land Rover Range Rover, a BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, Volvo XC90, Maserati Quattroporte and a modified Toyota Celica, among others. Earlier this year, he even won Audi S5 Sportback on 'Koffee With Karan'.