English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    The Cost Of Ajay Devgn's New Luxury SUV Will Blow Your Mind; Read Exciting Details Here!

    By
    |

    Ajay Devgn is known to be quite fond of cars. While the superstar is known for blowing them up on the big screen in his films, in real life, he has an interesting line-up of cars in his garage over the years. If the latest reports are to be believed, the 'De De Pyaar De' actor is now a proud owner of a brand new luxury SUV whose price tag will blow your mind.

    Ajay Devgn Now Owns A Rolls Royce Cullinan

    Ajay Devgn Now Owns A Rolls Royce Cullinan

    Reportedly, the actor has joined an exclusive club of Indians who own the Rolls Royce Cullinan.

    Ajay's Latest Addition To His Car Collection Costs A Bomb!

    Ajay's Latest Addition To His Car Collection Costs A Bomb!

    We hear that the actor's luxury SUV is blue in color and worth a whopping Rs. 6.95 crore (ex-showroom). With his latest purchase, Ajay is now the third Indian to have purchased this car after Mukesh Ambani and T-Series mogul, Bhushan Kumar.

    The SUV Is Quite A Beast!

    The SUV Is Quite A Beast!

    According to reports, the Rolls Royce Cullinan is powered with a 6.8-litre V12 petrol engine with a massive 560bhp power and 850Nm torque. It has an all-wheel steering system and can go from 0 to 100km/hr in seconds. Now, that's thrilling!

    Ajay Is A Car Aficionado

    Ajay Is A Car Aficionado

    The actor already owns a Land Rover Range Rover, a BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, Volvo XC90, Maserati Quattroporte and a modified Toyota Celica, among others. Earlier this year, he even won Audi S5 Sportback on 'Koffee With Karan'.

    On the work front, Ajay will be next seen in 'Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior', 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' and 'Maidaan'.

    Maidaan: Ajay Devgn's Biopic On Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim Gets A Title; Film Goes On Floors!

    More AJAY DEVGN News

    Read more about: ajay devgn
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 14:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue