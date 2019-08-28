The Cost Of Ajay Devgn's New Luxury SUV Will Blow Your Mind; Read Exciting Details Here!
Ajay Devgn is known to be quite fond of cars. While the superstar is known for blowing them up on the big screen in his films, in real life, he has an interesting line-up of cars in his garage over the years. If the latest reports are to be believed, the 'De De Pyaar De' actor is now a proud owner of a brand new luxury SUV whose price tag will blow your mind.
Ajay Devgn Now Owns A Rolls Royce Cullinan
Reportedly, the actor has joined an exclusive club of Indians who own the Rolls Royce Cullinan.
Ajay's Latest Addition To His Car Collection Costs A Bomb!
We hear that the actor's luxury SUV is blue in color and worth a whopping Rs. 6.95 crore (ex-showroom). With his latest purchase, Ajay is now the third Indian to have purchased this car after Mukesh Ambani and T-Series mogul, Bhushan Kumar.
The SUV Is Quite A Beast!
According to reports, the Rolls Royce Cullinan is powered with a 6.8-litre V12 petrol engine with a massive 560bhp power and 850Nm torque. It has an all-wheel steering system and can go from 0 to 100km/hr in seconds. Now, that's thrilling!
Ajay Is A Car Aficionado
The actor already owns a Land Rover Range Rover, a BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, Volvo XC90, Maserati Quattroporte and a modified Toyota Celica, among others. Earlier this year, he even won Audi S5 Sportback on 'Koffee With Karan'.
On the work front, Ajay will be next seen in 'Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior', 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' and 'Maidaan'.
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn's Biopic On Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim Gets A Title; Film Goes On Floors!