The Cost Of Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala Attire Will Make Your JAW DROP! Details Inside

    Recently, Priyanka Chopra grabbed a lot of eyeballs when she walked the pink carpet of the prestigious Met Gala 2019 with her hubby Nick Jonas. The theme for this year's Met was 'Notes On Camp' and the actress completely nailed it with her avant-garde silver Dior couture gown and cape which was made from tulle, featuring embroideries of tulle feathers and silver strass. Priyanka was styled by Mimi Cuttrell. Apart from winning praises for her unconventional look, she also found herself in many memes which gave the internet a good laugh.

    Meanwhile, the cost of Priyanka Chopra's Met gala attire will blow off your minds. Read all the details right here.

    This Is Insane

    As per Vogue magazine, Priyanka's ensemble cost her a whopping Rs 4,583,280 while her Jimmy Choo silver pumps were worth Rs. 24,030.

    It's All About Dazzling

    The actress also donned 100 carats of jewellery, including 88.82-carats of pink sapphire briolettes, 3.80-carats of diamond briolettes, 0.38-carats of diamonds set in 18k white gold from the luxury design house's Copacabana Collection. Her earrings itself were worth Rs 450,800.

    Did You Know This?

    As per a DNA report, she also wore three diamond and white gold pendant necklaces from the Happy Diamonds Collection while the stacks of bracelets adoring her wrists were from the Haute Joaillerie Collection.

    It Took 1500 Hours To Design Priyanka's Outfit

    A Haper's Bazaar report further stated that a team of 10 petites-mains worked on the dress for a total of 1500 hours.

    The Inspiration For Priyanka's Dress

    Jean Eudes from Dior's Vermont embroidery atelier, told the magazine that the dress was inspired by "those American television series of the 1980s... a very affected style, this whole idea of 'more, more and more'. But always chic. Always extremely chic."

    Meanwhile, This Is How Madhu Chopra Reacted To Priyanka's Met Gala Look

    She told reporters, "Itni door se kya reaction hoga, mere saamne hoti to jhappi lagati, bhut sunder lag rahi thi bhut special lag rahi thi (If she would have been here I would have hugged her, she was looking very beautiful and special)".

    Thursday, May 9, 2019, 12:02 [IST]
