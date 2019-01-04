 »   »   »  The Fakir Of Venice Trailer: Farhan Akhtar & Annu Kapoor Tickle Your Funny Bone With Their Con Ride!

The much-awaited trailer of Farhan Akhtar-Annu Kapoor starrer 'The Fakir Of Venice' has been finally released online. Did you guys know that Farhan was suppose to make his debut with this film? Unfortunately, the film faced some production issues and the actor ended up making his acting debut with Rock On!

'The Fakir Of Venice' will now be getting a theatrical release and the makers have now released the official trailer of the film. The film has Farhan playing the role of a con man who is hired to find a yogi who can bury himself in the sand for hours to fool Europeans. His search ends in Annu Kapoor's fakir who is equally cunning. Together, the duo set out on an adventure in Venice which results in some rib-tickling situations.

Check out the trailer here-

Earlier when asked about his 'The Fakir Of Venice' co-star Farhan Akhtar, Annu Kapoor had told DNA, "It was Farhan's first film with me, so better ask him how he felt working with a senior actor like me."

Speaking about the film, director Anand Surapur had told IANS, "It's a story based on human behaviour. A story of the past, the present and the future. The film revolves around the two faces of every human which primarily comes out due to situations, needs, goals and wants."

The Fakir Of Venice will be hitting the theatrical screens on 8th January, 2019.

