The First Time I Wore A Pair Of Ripped Jeans Was After I Got Married, Says Mira Rajput

In a recent interview with Vogue, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput opened up on how they developed their relationship over the years. They also spoke about how they met for the first time and what they spoke.

Shahid Kapoor stated that they spoke for seven hours when they first met. He said, "The only thought going through my mind was, 'Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around... Are we even going to last 15 minutes?'"

The couple, who got married in 2014, now have two kids. When Mira was asked about how she decided to marry him, she said, "I've never been into movies, which I think was a good thing because following that first chat, when we actually got to know each other, it was for who we are...not for who others think we are."

When we talk about Shahid Kapoor, we cannot forget his iconic movie, Udta Punjab. Talking about Mira's reaction to the movie, he said, "We sat together on a sofa and somewhere around the interval she had moved five feet away to the other edge. She looked at me and said, 'You're not this guy, right? Is this guy anywhere inside you? Tell me now while I can still walk away!'"

For his 2015 movie Shaandaar, his wife apparently asked him to move on. The actor said, his wife told him, "The earlier you move on, the better." The movie turned out to be a disaster in the box office.

She gave a glimpse into her married life when she said, "I've also picked up on the way of life and way of dressing here... The first time I wore a pair of ripped jeans was after I got married! His fluidity towards life is another quality I love. It's helped me ease up a lot. He's lived longer, so if anything, I can benefit from his experience, and he can benefit from my fresh perspective."

Mira spoke about how she adapted to the change in residence from Delhi to Mumbai. She told her style sense had changed. It is to be noted that she is among the important star wives in Bollywood who is being followed by the paparazzi.