'The Girl On The Train' First Look: A Bruised Parineeti Chopra In A Bath Tub Adds More To Mystery!

Recently, it was reportedly that Parineeti Chopra would be playing the female lead in Hindi remake of 'The Girl On The Train'. The film is based on author Paula Hawkin's bestseller by the same name. This morning, the makers unveiled Parineeti's first look from the thriller.

The actress too took to her Instagram page to unveil her first look and wrote, "Something I've never done before. And the most difficult character I have ever played in my life.💥 #FirstLook #TheGirlOnTheTrain."

The first still features Parineeti with an injured forehead, looking dazed in a bath tub. The second still below shows her giving a sinister look into the camera.

Speaking about this movie, the 'Jabariya Jodi' actress was earlier quoted as saying, "I want to do roles that audiences haven't seen me in before and ones that require a lot of prep and homework, which is why 'The Girl On The Train' really worked for me. The character is an alcoholic and a victim of abuse, and I haven't explored anything like her on-screen before."

The psychological thriller also stars Kirti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hydari. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, 'The Girl On The Train' revolves around how a divorcee becomes entangled in a missing person's investigation. The film is slated for a 2020 release.

