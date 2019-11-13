    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      The Highly Anticipated Trailer Of Mardaani 2 Starring Rani Mukerji To Drop Tomorrow

      Mardaani 2 is definitely one of the most anticipated movies of 2019. The official social media handles of Yash Raj Films have announced today that the power-packed trailer of their final film of the year, Mardaani 2, will release tomorrow. The Rani Mukerji starrer cop action drama will see the actress reprise her role as the brave cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. The first part of the Mardaani franchise had released in 2014 to rave reviews and excellent box office numbers.

      A source close to the development said that “The trailer is highly exciting and is sure to generate tremendous buzz for the film. Just like the first part, the content of Mardaani 2 is very disturbing and violent. But it is needed and is not added just for the heck of it. Mardaani was a rare adults-only film of YRF and for Mardaani 2, producer Aditya Chopra is going to ask for the same certification. Hence, whatever you see in the trailer will be retained in the film.”

      The source further elaborated and stated “The film has a very relatable plot and that would also add to the buzz. And watch out for Rani Mukerji! She has worked hard and has delivered a commendable performance, going by the trailer. YRF team is confident that she’ll walk away with a lot of praise for her performance. Everyone at YRF is in high spirits since their last film War was a blockbuster and biggest grosser of 2019 so far. And now for Mardaani 2, they appear very confident. It’s, in fact, heartening to see the sequel is not made to cash in on the franchise but because the makers had an important story to tell.” (sic)

      The movie went on floors this year and was extensively shot in Rajasthan. The teaser of the same was released a few weeks back and received positive reviews. Mardaani 2 is directed by Gopi Puthran and will also star Sudhanshu Pandey, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Shruti Bapna in pivotal roles. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 will hit the screens on December 13, 2019.

