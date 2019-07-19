The Lion King Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers To Download In HD Print!
The Lion King, which hit the theatres today, has been already leaked online by many pirated websites including Tamilrockers and it's speculated that the film's business at the box office might be affected. Those who would rather download the pirated version than buy tickets and watch the film in the theatres, might be in luck. Sadly, the film has been leaked in 720p print and HD-Cam print. For the unversed, the Hindi-dubbed version of The Lion King is voiced by Shahrukh Khan (Mufasa) and Aryan Khan (Simba).
Meanwhile, here's how netizens reacted to the film.
Tejas Upadhyay @I_am_tejuu
"What a movie man...getting more than expectation...#TheLionKingWithKingKhan
Shahrukh khan 😍😍nailed at Mufasa.. because king voice suit only for king..Aryan khan nailed it just an incredible dabue with just voice."
Sahil Naqvi @MohdSahilNaqvi1
"Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa is the king of the film. That substantial baritone goes extremely well with the character, and he gives his Shah-touch to desify it beautifully. Aryan Khan lives up to the expectations of being Simba."
Prateek Gupta @PrattG63
"The Lion King is a Wonderfully Crafted Film and I wasn't ready for so many emotions! it is hands down forever one of my favorite disney movie ever Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner did the justice with Timon and Pumba #TheLionKing #TheLionKingWithKingKhan."
Ms_Srkian @me_ms77
"#TheLionKing movie was excellent Aryan voice how amazing film total entertaining and brand srk is awesome so my srkian friends must watch this movie this Weekend."
(Social media posts are unedited)