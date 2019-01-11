The Real Reason Why Ranbir Kapoor REFUSED To Star In Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy!

Ranbir Kapoor Turned Down Gully Boy As He Was Not Offered The Role Of The Protagonist

Zoya Akhtar, who helms Gully Boy, is a close friend of Ranbir Kapoor and had approached him to star in the movie around 2 years ago while the casting was still in progress. Reports state that Ranbir Kapoor turned down the movie as he was not offered the role of the protagonist and didn't want to be seen playing second fiddle to Ranveer Singh.

I'd Work With Ranveer Singh If We Both Like The Script, Said Ranbir Kapoor

Surprisingly, during the promotions of Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor was asked if he'd like to share screen space with Ranveer Singh, to which he had answered in a positive way by saying that he'd surely love to work with Ranveer Singh, provided both of them like the script of the film.

Ranbir Kapoor Had Also Turned Down Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do

Not just Gully Boy, reports state that Ranbir Kapoor had previously turned down Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do in 2015. He had to star alongside Kareena Kapoor, but both of them turned it down and the role then went on to Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra.

Ranbir Kapoor Had Turned Down Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara As Well

If that was not enough, there are reports that Ranbir Kapoor turned down Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara in 2011 as it had other actors in the lead role and he didn't like the fact of sharing screen space with them.

Gully Boy Grand Release

Coming back to Gully Boy, the movie is all set to hit the theatres on February 14, 2019. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar and co-produced by Farhan Akhtar.