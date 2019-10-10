The Sky Is Pink Bollywood Celebs’ Reaction: Aparshakti Khurana Was ‘Bawling’ Reveals Kubra Sait

Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink is all set to hit screens tomorrow. The Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra starrer is already making waves in the Hindi film industry. Some Bollywood celebs who caught the movie early are absolutely in love with this intensely emotional film. Shefali Shah, Kubra Sait, Sonali Bendre, Diana Penty, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vishal Malhotra took to Twitter to praise the film and everyone involved with it. Kubra even revealed that she caught Aparshakti Khurana 'bawling' throughout the film, and was all red-nosed later!

Farhan and Priyanka's Dil Dhadakne Do co-star, Shefali Shah wrote, "Just saw The Sky is Pink. There's so much to say and yet I can't find the words. Somethings are better felt than said. It drained me and yet filled me at the same time. INDEED #TheSkyIsPink." (sic)

Sonali Bendre tweeted, "Love, loss, parenting and above all, a celebration of life... what a heartwarming story! Can't wait to watch the film... Congratulations @priyankachopra, @FarOutAkhtar, #ShonaliBose, and the entire cast and crew of #TheSkyIsPink!" (sic)

Calling it a 'dear film', Kubra Sait tweeted, "Imagining the possibilities of life, when nothing seems to go your way is the essence of #SkyIsPink love love Moose and Panda. This is such a dear film @priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar @RSVPMovies"

She also revealed that Aparshakti Khurana was all red-nosed after the film, "Spoiler alert but it was the cutest when the lights came on after #TheSkyIsPink and I saw @Aparshakti had a fiery red nose on his face. He was bawling... yeah yeah! That's how moving the film is." (sic)

Diana Penty tweeted, "Still trying to get over #TheSkyIsPink A beautiful, beautiful film. Congratulations @priyankachopra, @FarOutAkhtar, #ShonaliBose, #RohitSaraf, @ZairaWasimmm, @roykapurfilms @RSVPMovies & the entire team" (sic)

Tahir Raj Bhasin wrote, "#Theskyispink is a heart wrenching film about love , life and loss. Super power packed performances . Congratulations #SiddharthRoyKapur #ShonaliBose @RonnieScrewvala @FarOutAkhtar @priyankachopra @ZairaWasimmm #RohitSaraf" (sic)

Vishal Malhotra wrote, "#TheSkyIsPink is Fantastic! Emotions of a Family I personally know, have been portrayed by @priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar Extraordinarily! #ShonaliBose @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala" (sic)

The Sky Is Pink is based on a true story girl who dies of pulmonary fibrosis, and the impact her illness and death has on her family. It also stars Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

