' The Sky Is Pink ' Director Shonali Bose Reveals That Losing Her Own Son Drew Her To The Story

Shonali Bose, who has directed the Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer, The Sky Is Pink, revealed what drew her to the story. The film is based on the real life story of a young girl, whose terminal illness causes turbulence in her parents' marriage. Shonali, who lost her own child and separated from her husband because of that, felt like she had to tell the story when she heard it.

Speaking to Variety magazine during the film's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Shonali shared that Ayesha Chaudhary, upon whom the story is based, watched the trailer of her film Margarita With A Straw 30 times in one month. Ayesha, who was very ill at the time, hoped she would be alive to watch the movie when it released. But she unfortunately died two weeks later.

When Ayesha's parents watched the film, "at the end of the film, they saw that it was dedicated to (Shonali's) son, Ishaan," said Shonali. They took six months to track down Shonali, who was at the time living in Los Angeles. When they met, Ayesha's mother said, "I've lost my child and I want only one filmmaker in the world to tell her story."

Shonali further added, "For me as a filmmaker I was drawn to it for precisely that reason. I wanted to delve into that subject matter. I myself was very comfortable with my son's death; at peace with it. I wanted to explore the couple's relationship. I wanted to explore what happens to a love story, to a marriage, when faced with the loss of a child. My own marriage ended when I lost my son. 80% of people's marriages end when they lose a child."

She was awed by the fact that Ayesha's parents had survived the turmoil after losing their child. Shonali said, "They fell in love when they were 16, and here they were at 53, having lost their child, and they were still together."

Ayesha will be played by Zaira Wasim. The film is set to hit theatres on October 19.

Watch The Sky Is Pink trailer here -

