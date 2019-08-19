'The Sky Is Pink' Director Shonali Bose WORRIED For Zaira Wasim After Article 370 Abrogation!

After 'Dangal' and 'Secret Superstar', Zaira Wasim will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' where she will be essaying the role of motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

Shonali recently took to her Instagram page to pen a lengthy post for her 'baby' Zaira, expressing her concern for her. The filmmaker mentioned that she has not been able to contact the actress in Jammu and Kashmir ever since Article 370 and 35(A) were revoked by the government.

Sharing a picture featuring her with Zaira, the director wrote, "#NotmyIndia. It has been two weeks since the unprecedented communication blockade of Jammu and Kashmir. My heart is heavy as the sky is dark over India's democracy right now. My heart has always ached for the terrible human rights violations in the Valley - right from the times of the Congress government in the 90's."

She further wote, "The disappearances and killing of innocent youth is not new. Nor is the opening of fire on demonstrations. But this government has crossed every line with its draconian measures. I want to ask every Indian - every Bengali, Maharashtrian, Gujarati, Tamilian et al - how would you feel if your State was split overnight and converted into a Union Territory? Leave Article 370 aside for a moment and answer that honestly. For me the shock and anger at this unconstitutional act is laced with sorrow at how our own people must be feeling in this part of our country. Feelings we can only imagine - as there is still a blackout!"

Expressing her concern for Zaira, Shonali continued, "On a personal level I have never known anyone before in the State. But now I have a child there. Zaira Wasim - the heart and soul of The Sky is Pink. I have known her and her family over one year - spent marvelous times with them in both Srinagar and Jammu."

She added, "I was with them in Jammu just a day before this happened. Zaira was very worried that something terrible was afoot because of the sudden influx of massive troops. I reassured her not dreaming something so draconian and unprecedented could be carried out. And since then I'm besides myself with worry at not being able to reach her. To give her strength at this difficult time. To wish them Eid Mubarak.

"I'm sure they couldn't celebrate it. We parted with the promise to stay in touch every day. Echoing a promise she and her brother make to each other in the film in a brilliantly acted and moving scene. But I can't reach my baby right now. #NotmyIndia," further read the post. (sic)

Meanwhile, Zaira recently dropped a shocker when she announced her decision to quit Bollywood as it led her to 'a path of ignorance'. 'The Sky Is Pink' will be her last film as an actress.

