Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink First Movie Review Out!

REVON @REVONROCKS

"Watch the Special screening of The Sky is pink movie #theskyispink #tsip in Mumbai. Let me tell you that this movie really deserve an Oscar...it's so emotional, funny, sad, laugh alll at once. I cried, I laughed, I clapped. 5Stars."

SJ @sujhf

"Watched #TheSkyIsPink this evening @BFI - great performances by @FarOutAkhtar, @priyankachopra, and the rest of the cast... laughter and tears in the audience & icing on the cake was the very talented director Shonali Bose making an appearance & the Q&A after the screening!"

Anuj Radia @TheAnujRadia

"Some films are more than just cinematic expressions. Many come as a lesson in which one has to live according to our circumstances.... #TheSkyIsPink is one such film. It encapsulates the true essence of life & death. Never given this rating, but this one deserves it! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️."

"And exactly as I thought, #TheSkyIsPink is @priyankachopra's maturest role yet. Her performance as ‘Aditi' is outstanding. She captures every nuance & characteristic of a protective mother to the core. She maintains realism throughout. We really missed you PC! 👏🏼 @MediaHouseLDN."

Dr Vijaya @vijayap92

"Still reviving from the gust of emotions #TheSkyIsPink left me with! It's such a self healing film, you gotta stop and reflect back and realise how much you needed it, someone telling you that it's about time to face it all up. You just can't escape your fears. @roykapurfilms."

Premal @Predesai

"#TheSkyIsPink is about love, redemption, loss, death, parenting and above all life. Not for the weak hearted though. Watch it. @FarOutAkhtar @priyankachopra."

The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 11.