      Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink First Movie Review Out!

      The first movie review of The Sky Is Pink starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf is out and it's everything positive. The Sky Is Pink, which is completely based on the true story of late Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker at the age of 14 despite being born with SCID (Severe Combined Immuno-Deficiency). In the film, Zaira plays the role of Aisha whereas, Priyanka and Farhan play the characters of her parents. Some early movie-goers caught the special screening of the film, have to say to say about The Sky Is Pink.

      REVON @REVONROCKS

      REVON @REVONROCKS

      "Watch the Special screening of The Sky is pink movie #theskyispink #tsip in Mumbai. Let me tell you that this movie really deserve an Oscar...it's so emotional, funny, sad, laugh alll at once. I cried, I laughed, I clapped. 5Stars."

      SJ @sujhf

      SJ @sujhf

      "Watched #TheSkyIsPink this evening @BFI - great performances by @FarOutAkhtar, @priyankachopra, and the rest of the cast... laughter and tears in the audience & icing on the cake was the very talented director Shonali Bose making an appearance & the Q&A after the screening!"

      Anuj Radia @TheAnujRadia

      Anuj Radia @TheAnujRadia

      "Some films are more than just cinematic expressions. Many come as a lesson in which one has to live according to our circumstances.... #TheSkyIsPink is one such film. It encapsulates the true essence of life & death. Never given this rating, but this one deserves it! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️."

      "And exactly as I thought, #TheSkyIsPink is @priyankachopra's maturest role yet. Her performance as ‘Aditi' is outstanding. She captures every nuance & characteristic of a protective mother to the core. She maintains realism throughout. We really missed you PC! 👏🏼 @MediaHouseLDN."

      Dr Vijaya @vijayap92

      Dr Vijaya @vijayap92

      "Still reviving from the gust of emotions #TheSkyIsPink left me with! It's such a self healing film, you gotta stop and reflect back and realise how much you needed it, someone telling you that it's about time to face it all up. You just can't escape your fears. @roykapurfilms."

      Premal @Predesai

      Premal @Predesai

      "#TheSkyIsPink is about love, redemption, loss, death, parenting and above all life. Not for the weak hearted though. Watch it. @FarOutAkhtar @priyankachopra."

      The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 11.

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 16:19 [IST]
