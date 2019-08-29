The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra's First Pictures With Farhan Akhtar Are OUT

In what looks like a spree of viral pictures, Priyanka Chopra's first look from 'The Sky is Pink' surfaced on social media, after the actor's pictures with husband Nick Jonas.

In one of the pictures, Priyanka can be seen standing by a sea, along with her on-screen partner, Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka looks as stunning as ever in a long, black overcoat, holding Farhan's hand as he looks elegant in a grey suit.

The other photo looks like Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira are in the midst of a meal, where the trio can be seen sitting by a dining table, sharing a moment of togetherness.

Three years after her role as the lead in Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal, The Sky is Pink will be Priyanka's comeback Bollywood movie.

In the film, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan will play the roles of husband and wife while Zaira Wasim will play the role of their daughter.

Directed by Shonali Bose, the film will narrate the love story of a couple through the eyes of their daughter, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness. More pictures can be viewed here.

Financed by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka Chopra, the film will hit the theatres in October this year. Priyanka Chopra announced that they will present the film at the 44th Toronto Film Festival 2019, prior to the release.

Priyanka had taken to social media to announce the movie's entry at the film festival. She wrote, "So happy and proud to announce that #TheSkyIsPink is the only film from Asia to have an official selection at The 44th Toronto Film Festival 2019 at the Gala!!! I can't wait to be back this year in the dual role of actor and producer. I hope to see many of you at the world premiere on September 13 in Toronto. Thank you for your continued love and support! Releasing in cinemas Oct 11. Here we go!" (sic)