The Sky Is Pink First Poster: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar & Zaira Wasim Paint A Happy Picture!

All Priyanka Chopra fans out there, rejoice! Your wait to watch the 'desi girl' on the big screen is all set to come to an end. The first poster of her upcoming film, 'The Sky Is Pink' is finally out, and it has got happy vibes all over.

Priyanka took to her Instagram page to unveil the first poster and revealed that the film's trailer will be out tomorrow. She wrote, "In this family, crazy doesn't skip a generation! We bring to you #TheSkyIsPink trailer Tomorrow at 10 AM!" (sic)

Check out the poster here. It features PeeCee taking a piggyback ride on Farhan's back while their kids played by Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf are seen running ahead of them.

Earlier in an interview, Priyanka revealed that her hubby Nick Jonas cried after watching the film's climax. She recalled, "I was filming The Sky Is Pink till four days before my wedding and Nick was on set. We were doing prep for the wedding on set and my co-producers and Shonali, they were so accommodating."

Director Shonali Bose further added, "We had told (Nick) to come at the end because we were doing some champagne and cake for them, but he came a little early and we were out in the dark and (Priyanka) was doing a very, very intense scene and I heard a sniff and I suddenly turned and there was Nick standing next to me and he was just crying."

Helmed by Shonali Bose who earlier directed Kalki Koechlin starrer 'Margarita, With A Straw', the film is based on the real-life story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis. 'The Sky Is Pink' has Zaira Wasim essaying the role of Aisha. Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar essay the role of her parents.

The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 on September 13. It is slated to hit the big screens on October 11, 2019.

