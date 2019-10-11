The Sky Is Pink Full Movie Leaked Online To Download In HD; Will Priyanka Chopra's Film Suffer?

As sad as it sounds but Priyanka Chopra's much anticipated movie, The Sky Is Pink, got leaked online on a pirated site and fans are extremely upset about it. The film has been garnering positive reviews from the critics as well as movie-goers and amidst all the praises, The Sky Is Pink full movie lands on the pirated site within a few hours of its release. The Sky Is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose and casts Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles.

The film is entirely based on the true story of a motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary, who was born with an immune deficiency disorder and later developed a serious illness called pulmonary fibrosis. Despite knowing that she doesn't have much time to survive, she went on to give motivational speeches and urged the world to enjoy life as much as possible and remain positive!

Coming back to its online leak, it is yet to be seen if the Priyanka Chopra starrer will suffer at the box office or not. Meanwhile, here's how the crowd has been reacting to the movie.