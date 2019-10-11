The Sky Is Pink Full Movie Leaked Online To Download In HD; Will Priyanka Chopra's Film Suffer?
As sad as it sounds but Priyanka Chopra's much anticipated movie, The Sky Is Pink, got leaked online on a pirated site and fans are extremely upset about it. The film has been garnering positive reviews from the critics as well as movie-goers and amidst all the praises, The Sky Is Pink full movie lands on the pirated site within a few hours of its release. The Sky Is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose and casts Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles.
The film is entirely based on the true story of a motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary, who was born with an immune deficiency disorder and later developed a serious illness called pulmonary fibrosis. Despite knowing that she doesn't have much time to survive, she went on to give motivational speeches and urged the world to enjoy life as much as possible and remain positive!
Coming back to its online leak, it is yet to be seen if the Priyanka Chopra starrer will suffer at the box office or not. Meanwhile, here's how the crowd has been reacting to the movie.
Nikita soni @mooody_bitch
"If Bollywood starts making movies like #TheSkyIsPink then I will stop watching HW movies!!"
hntihie325 @Hets91004189
"Today I watched opening day the first show of the movie #TheSkyIsPink (TSIP) in theater. Very emotional but worth watching the movie. I liked the movie. Great performances. The movie has made me to think many aspects of the life."
Nikita soni @mooody_bitch
"OMG!!! I've no words to express how the roller coaster of emotions that I've just went through.. #TheSkyIsPink."
Hrithiks Lion @ihrithikslion1
"Watched #TheSkyIsPink. What a thirdclass movie 😣😣😣 Bahot hi bakwas nikali ye to. Just don't waste your money and time!! #PriyankaChopra is fabulous as always But this #FarhanAkhtar is stupid ise koi acting sikhao. Disaster."
Megha @roars_loudly
"My parents so easily related themselves to #TheSkyIsPink Though in our case it was a matter of 3 months & we got a happy ending. My Mom being a PC fan herself is so happy to see her back in bollywood. She talked about Priyanka only 😌😄."
ષραઽαทα @LacesAndBowties
"The first half is a bit slow, but if you get involved, it'll pass by in a blur. All the actors are brilliant . Keep a box of tissues ready, you'll get teary eyed here & there. So far LOVING IT! Shoutout to all the #PCManiacs, savour this feeling!"
Bollywood Reporter @BollywoodRepor5
"#TheSkyIsPink is IMPRESSIVE the story and direction is brilliant @priyankachopra and @FarOutAkhtar
delivery is outstanding performance Screenplay bit a slow in second half but overall it is a Must watch movie. (3.5/5)"
(Social media posts are unedited.)