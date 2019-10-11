    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      The Sky Is Pink Movie Review: Live Audience Update

      Finally, the much-awaited day for all Priyanka Chopra's fans has arrived as her film, The Sky Is Pink hits theatres today. The Sky Is Pink, which also casts Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, is based on the true story of a young motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhry, who's no more with us. Aisha became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The film is directed by Shonali Bose and is an incredible love story of a couple spanning 25 years, which is narrated through the lens of their teenage daughter - Aisha (played by Zaira Wasim).

      The critics have already showered praises on the film after catching its special screening. Check out how do the netizens feel about Priyanka's comeback film after a hiatus of good three years!

      Tara gurnani @Tara_gurnani

      "A film that can make you smile, laugh and cry at the same time ?? @priyankachopra is just so natural, love her! And the narration by @ZairaWasimmm is so much fun! Every daughter would love to have a father like @FarOutAkhtar."

      Pallavi Manoj @pallavimanoj94

      "@ZairaWasimmm made a fantastic narrator and #RohitSaraf made the cutest big brother to her. Finally, #ShonaliBose you absolute genius, the treatment of the film is what makes us want to smile even when the story is heart-wrenching. Thank you, for this gem."

      Riddhi Nair @RiddhiNair

      "#TheSkyIsPinkReview #TheSkyIsPink Emotional, thought provoking & deep !There are moments where each & everyone could connect bcoz the story is all about us,our challenges,triumphs & losses. @priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar words are not enough to describe your "moose and panda"acts👏🏽."

      mahima vij @VijMahima

      "Priyanka chopra nailed it & It was unpredictable movie which made it more attractive and was emotional too. THE MOVIE MADE US BELIEVE THE POWER OF PATIENCE & love."

      Ronak @ronakkotecha

      "An emotional roller coaster that will make you believe in the power of family, relations & life! stellar performances by @priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar ably directed & wisely co-written true story by #ShonaliBose @RSVPMovies."

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

