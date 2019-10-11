The Sky Is Pink Movie Review: Live Audience Update

Tara gurnani @Tara_gurnani

"A film that can make you smile, laugh and cry at the same time ?? @priyankachopra is just so natural, love her! And the narration by @ZairaWasimmm is so much fun! Every daughter would love to have a father like @FarOutAkhtar."

Pallavi Manoj @pallavimanoj94

"@ZairaWasimmm made a fantastic narrator and #RohitSaraf made the cutest big brother to her. Finally, #ShonaliBose you absolute genius, the treatment of the film is what makes us want to smile even when the story is heart-wrenching. Thank you, for this gem."

Riddhi Nair @RiddhiNair

"#TheSkyIsPinkReview #TheSkyIsPink Emotional, thought provoking & deep !There are moments where each & everyone could connect bcoz the story is all about us,our challenges,triumphs & losses. @priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar words are not enough to describe your "moose and panda"acts👏🏽."

mahima vij @VijMahima

"Priyanka chopra nailed it & It was unpredictable movie which made it more attractive and was emotional too. THE MOVIE MADE US BELIEVE THE POWER OF PATIENCE & love."

Ronak @ronakkotecha

"An emotional roller coaster that will make you believe in the power of family, relations & life! stellar performances by @priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar ably directed & wisely co-written true story by #ShonaliBose @RSVPMovies."