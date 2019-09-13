The Sky Is Pink - Shonali Bose Told Me That I Will Be Her Third Son Whom She Never Had: Rohit Saraf

Rohit Saraf, who played the role of Alia Bhatt's brother in Dear Zindagi, will be playing Zaira Wasim's brother in The Sky Is Pink. Zaira will act as Aisha, a terminally ill child. The movie will be about the life story of a couple - Priyanka and Farhan, and it will be narrated through the lens of Aisha, who plays their daughter.

The actor stated that he was in Himachal Pradesh with his family when he received a call to audition for the film. "One day, I just got a call for a look test and had no idea if other actors would also be there or if I had got the part. A humungous set and several vanity vans were parked at the studio. Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira walked in and all of us were thrown in front of the camera. The photo session went on for six-seven hours. When I was leaving the sets, Shonali informed me that I would be playing Ishaan," said the actor.

Rohan also revealed that Shonali had lost her elder son and that she would consider him as a third son she never had. "This film gave me the closure of a death, which I never thought I would need as I had believed that I'd made peace with it. It was only during the film, that I realised there was so much more that I had to deal with ad it happened while I was on the set. Shonali told me about her elder son whom she had lost. He was also called Ishaan. I felt special when she told me that I was the third son she never had."

When he was asked about his experience of working with Priyanka Chopra, he said that the actor motivated him to perform well. "She told me to be myself, be confident, and that I had got the part because I was talented. That boosted my morale and changed my perspective towards the scene."

Rohit, along with the rest of the cast, will be attending the special screening of The Sky Is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival.