    The Sky Is Pink Trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar & Zaira Wasim Tug Your Heartstrings!

    After the intriguing posters and movie stills, the makers of 'The Sky Is Pink' have dropped the official trailer of the film and we must say, it hits the right notes. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf, the film is inspired by a real-life story.

    Priyanka took to her Twitter page to share the official trailer. She posted, "Presenting the trailer for #TheSkyIsPink- a film about love, made with so much of it! It's a very proud milestone moment for me, because it's my first as an actor & co-producer. Hope it gives you all the feels & inspires you to celebrate life!"

    Check out the video here.

    The trailer begins with Zaira's character giving us a sneak-peek into her parents' love story (played by Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra). With terrific dialogues and cute moments, their romance leaves you smiling. Until, they discover that their daughter has been diagnosed with a terminal disease. From there on, we get moments where we shed a tear or so. 'The Sky Is Pink' is all about how love and hope helps one to overcome every obstacle in life.

    Based on the true story of motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13, the movie will be premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 on September 13.

    Helmed by Shonali Bose, the movie is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

    Nick Jonas Cried During The Shoot Of 'The Sky Is Pink', Reveals Priyanka Chopra

