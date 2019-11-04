Power Couples: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Beat Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone In New Report

The Mumbai-based Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) recently unveiled its study on Power Couples in India (The Sparklers Report). Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma grabbed the top spot followed by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna.

A comprehensive study was conducted on couples Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan - the hottest, and commercially-most-in-demand couples in the country.

"Power Couples are the new phenomenon in the brand endorsement business with many brands trying to sell aspirational and experiential products to millennial couples who are starting families, using famous couples as the ones to emulate. But there is no empirical research so far on what these Power Couples actually represent or how they are seen by potential audiences. At IIHB, we decided to track each one of these trail-blazing couples over a set of 24 important brand attributes," said Sandeep Goyal, Chief Mentor of IIHB. "There is also an interesting throwback study on Romantic Couples of Bollywood since Partition, something never researched before," he added.

For the uninitiated, a Power Couple is a couple who is famous and accomplished and together seen to be successful and influential in society. More importantly, each of them is individually successful and influential. Together, they are the epitome of what anyone would desire or want in a relationship. Hence, admired and emulatable.

Trustworthy, Respected, Fun, Distinctive, Charming, Different, Stylish, Progressive, and MFEO (Made-For-Each-Other) are some of the key Image, Human and Personality brand attributes that add value to 'Sparklers'. The IIHB study covers 24 such attributes, a press release said.

Bollywood couples like Kajol and Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene, and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were also researched but their score together remained below the acceptable threshold, according to the institute.