Here's How Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Actually FELL IN LOVE! It's Dreamy Like A Fairytale
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding was nothing short of a fairytale and straight out of a dream. A beautiful woman from the East falling in love and marrying a handsome man from the West are the stories we only see in the movies and Priyanka and Nick actually made it happen in real life. Our desi girl PeeCee, was at the Ellen Degeneres show recently and she was asked by the host how it all happened (their love and wedding). PeeCee then revealed a secret that made everyone go awww! Check it out below...
Nick Jonas Sent Me A DM On Twitter & That's How It All Started
Priyanka Chopra revealed that Nick Jonas sent her a DM (direct message) on Twitter and that's where it all started. She stated that they used to chat on a regular basis and got to know each other pretty well from then on.
Here's What Nick Jonas Actually DMed Priyanka Chopra
"He DMed me actually. So millennial of us! He DMed me on Twitter saying ‘I've heard we should connect and uh... I've heard from common friends that we should meet. What do you think about that? I was like, ‘just text me'," and the crowd at Ellen Degeneres show went 'awww'!
When Two Hearts Meet, Magic Happens!
The story of how Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas started off and later married each other is something unique and awesome and makes us all believe that true love really does exist and it's all hidden in the smallest of details.
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1 and 2 at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in both traditional Christian and Hindu wedding and the pictures look nothing less than a fairytale. Everything went perfectly well and as planned and it was surely the wedding of the year.
