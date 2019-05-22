English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sadly The TROUBLE Continues For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Gets ATTACKED Yet Again For This Reason

    By Lekhaka
    |

    The trouble continues for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as she returns from Cannes Film Festival amid all the controversy that happened owing to one tweet of Vivek Oberoi's. But it seems even after the deletion of Vivek's tweet, Aishwarya can't take a sigh of relief! Wondering what went wrong?

    Aishwarya gets trolled by netizens yet again, when she was spotted at the airport along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Netizens not only trolled the actress for taking along Aaradhya to Cannes but also slammed the actress for acting like an 'obsessive' mother. Weird, right?

    Here's How Netizens Reacted To Aishwarya & Aaradhya

    An user named _.listmist_ wrote, "I may get hate for this comment but this is another level of nepotism..Taking your daughter to Cannes is fine..But even she dresses up and appears for the events..Why?"

    To which another replied, saying, "no hate reply at all. So agree with ur comment. Even taking ur kids to those events not healthy for kid. Did u ever see this kid with her grandparents or father alone. NO. bcs ash is super overprotective over aggressive over all manipulative persone. She making this girl life miserable in long run."

    And The Discussion Over Aishwarya & Aaradhya Just Continued..

    Other netizens also chipped in and continued to diss Aishwarya for several reasons and we're as appalled as you!

    @gora_neon: "Overprotective mother. Let Aradhya have some freedom. Only then she will be independent."

    @its_mehnaz: "I just hate her airport looks, whatever she wears is never looks suitable for a flight! And why the hell she always wear black, I mean is that necessary? Her dressing sense is a disaster!"

    @Purva9798: "She isn't feeling hot???in that overcoat..her face is full of sweat and oil."

    Sadly, Aaradhya Also Got Dragged Into Trolling

    @shelby2904.k: "This little girl needs rest and nutritional diet.. for God's sake smbody tell her mother."

    @disha_khanai: "Taimur is much healthier than Aaradhya and he walks now independently not like Aishwarya daughter seems like she is only scaring her daughter."

    @Marytim45: "It's okay to hold hands but why always in that position so annoying why can't she hold hands like normal people."

    Does Aishwarya Really Need To Go Through Mother-Shaming Every Single Time?

    This is not the first time Aishwarya has been attacked with mean comments and has been mother-shamed. Don't you think people are just so unfair towards her? After all, it's her daughter and her life, and she can live it anyway she wants to!

    As far as holding Aaradhya's hand is concerned, we do feel it's just Aishwarya's motherly instinct towards her, which is every bit normal!

    Abhishek Bachchan Was EXTREMELY FURIOUS At Vivek Oberoi's Tweet?

    More AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN News

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 17:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue