 »   »   »  Clash Of The Titans: The Year 2019 Belongs To Akshay Kumar Or Shahrukh Khan? Read Details!

The year 2019 seems to look promising as there are quite a lot of interesting movies lined up that have new and refreshing storylines the audiences have never seen before. While Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shahrukh Khan's movies Race 3, Thugs of Hindostan and Zero, respectively, didn't do well at the box office in 2018, Akshay Kumar's PadMan and Gold failed to shatter records as well. Now that 2018 is done and dusted, all eyes are on 2019 to see if Akshay Kumar or the Khans will triumph and below are the movies that'll be released this year.
Akshay Kumar – Kesari
Akshay Kumar's Kesari will be his first release in 2019 and the movie pays tribute to the martyrs of Saragarhi. This is yet another patriotic film that'll give the audiences goosebumps and a sense of pride towards the nation.
Mission Mangal
While Shahrukh Khan tried his hands at outer space in Zero and failed, Akshay Kumar is treading the same path in Mission Mangal as the story shows India's first mission in Mars. The movie is set to release on August 15, 2019 and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Punnu, Vidya Balan and Sharman Joshi.
Good News
Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Good News and the duo portray the role of a married couple who are trying hard for a baby. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 19, 2019.
Housefull 4
The much-awaited comedy franchise Housefull 4 will hit the theatres in 2019 and just like the prequels, this movie might easily cross the Rs 100 Crore mark in just a matter of time.
Shahrukh Khan's Rakesh Sharma Biopic – Salute
After Zero's debacle, Shahrukh Khan will give another try to space in Rakesh Sharma's biopic Salute. The film will go on floors in February 2019 and the film-makers want the film to be wrapped up by June and begin the post-production work thereafter.
