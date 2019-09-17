The Zoya Factor: Dulquer Salmaan’s Character Has A Mix Of Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan is all geared up for his second Bollywood movie, The Zoya Factor. The film is based on a novel of the same name, which revolves around a character named Zoya, who is a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. Dulquer will star alongside Sonam Kapoor, who will be playing the role of Zoya in the film. Dulquer recently spoke about his character, a captain of Indian cricket team, and said that the book's author has made his character out of a mix of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and others.

According to Pinkvilla, Dulquer was quoted saying, "Anuja [Chauhan] has put a bit of all captains in him from Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni. I think we have captured the essence of the book. It's a nice adaptation and smartly made into a film and Anuja [Chauhan] was a part of it too. Zoya and Nikhil keep locking horns. He's stubborn about his beliefs and principles which I get because when people tell me why don't you do a remake of your dad's films or sequels or major hardcore commercial cinema I find myself having to explain that that's not what I want to do. I really got where Nikhil is coming from. But he's portrayed as very cool, brash and suave which is not me at all."

Dulquer made his Bollywood debut last year with Karwaan, starring alongside Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. He is happy with the way he has been received by the Hindi film audiences, and hopes they see that he has a lot to offer.

He said, "The biggest takeaway for many was my Hindi language skills. It was very important for me that they didn't hear my accent. It's reassuring because I guess I have the potential to work in all languages. Many were like Why didn't you do something commercial? More of an entertainer?' But Karwaan had so much heart when I first heard it. I don't think I am entitled to any kind of debut launch in any industry. I didn't do that in Malayalam. Why should I change that trend for Hindi? With The Zoya Factor I am hoping people can see that this guy who played Avinash can be Nikhil too."

The Zoya Factor is directed by Abhishek Sharma, and is going to release on September 20.

MOST READ: Kangana Ranaut Says She Needs To Be RESPONSIBLE With The Media Because Of Its Power To Reach Fans