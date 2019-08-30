‘The Zoya Factor’ Actor Dulquer Salmaan On How He Feels Working In Films With Female Leads

The trailer of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming movie, The Zoya Factor, was released on Thursday. The film is a romantic-comedy, revolving around a character named Zoya Solanki, played by Sonam Kapoor. During the trailer launch, Dulquer opened up on how he feels about working in movies with female protagonists. He said that he is happy working in such movies as long as his character excites him.

"As long as the film challenges me, my character is interesting and something that excites me to go to work and you guys enjoy watching me also...am very happy. Also, I get enough opportunities where I can lead a film and like I said you keep doing.. it will all balance out," said Dulquer.

Dulquer was also asked if he has received any advice about the Hindi film industry. "I have had these advices from the beginning of my career when I have gotten into any industry for that matter. I've been in four. Am like 'Thank you, but let me figure this out myself," he said. Dulquer has worked predominantly in south films, especially Malayalam.

He further added, "I don't think my advisors know what's best. I don't think I know what's best. But I strongly believe in good cinema. I believe I have a decent aesthetic and decent understanding of cinema. I have always chosen films that I want to watch and I have always wanted to challenge myself with new films. So, for me Zoya was a no-brainer, Mahanati was a no-brainer."

Directed by Abhishek Chauhan, The Zoya Factor releases on September 20, 2019. It is based on the 2008 novel of the same name, authored by Anuja Chauhan. The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi.

Watch the trailer here -

