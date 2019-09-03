The Zoya Factor First Song 'Lucky Charm': Sonam Kapoor Breathes Life Into Her Character

The Zoya Factor, which has been on the top of people's most expected films, has got its first song released. The song, which is being called 'Lucky Charm', has the journey of Sonam Kapoor in the film from being a girl-next-door to India's lucky charm. Catch the song here.

The song, which begins in Shahrukh Khan's voice, goes on as the actor explains how Sonam's father, who is crazy about cricket gave credit to India's victory to Sonam. In the song, Sonam was born on the same day that India won the first World cup in 1989.

Sanjay Kapoor, Sonam's uncle in real-life, is playing the role of her father in The Zoya Factor. Dulquer Salman, who will be romancing Sonam on screen in the movie, can also be seen having space in the song.

The song 'Lucky Charm' is sung by Raghuvir Yadav and Shankar Mahadevan. The music of the film is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Sonam Kapoor, who released the song, took to Twitter and shared it. She wrote, "Want to know who my lucky charm is, the one and only @IamSRK !! Team #TheZoyaFactor loves you! Check out the first song LUCKY CHARM!" (sic)

While speaking about the film earlier, Sonam had remarked, "I try to skip genres with every film. My last couple of films have been 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', 'Veerey Di Wedding', 'Padman' and 'Sanju'. I am lucky enough for directors to think I can do a 'Neerja' and a 'Zoya Factor'."

When the trailer of The Zoya Factor was released on August 29, many celebrities and fans of Bollywood took to social media to praise Sonam for her performance.

It is being said that Angad Bedi, who is playing the role of Sonam's brother, also has a crucial character in the film. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma.