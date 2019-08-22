The Zoya Factor Motion Poster: Sonam Kapoor Is 'India Ka Lucky Charm' In This Dulquer Salmaan Film!

After creating a lot of buzz around revealing India's lucky charm, Dulquer Salman took to his social media to unveil the lucky charm of India and it's none other than Sonam Kapoor as Zoya Solanki. The motion poster of 'The Zoya Factor' is out and it's all things quirky!

Dulquer took to his social media page to share the first look and wrote, "And here she is! The lucky charm of India, Zoya Solanki. She is winning hearts everywhere with #TheZoyaFactor, let's see if she can win mine! @sonamakapoor #AbhishekSharma @Pooja_Shetty @aartims @foxstarhindi @ad_labsfilms."

Sonam too, shared the motion poster with a hilarious caption that read, "Who needs Nimbu Mirchi, when you have Zoya Solanki! India's lucky charm is here to turn tables around for you. #TheZoyaFactor."

Check out the motion poster here.

In the first look, Sonam is seen donning the goddess avatar holding cricket bat and helmet with her bright wide smile.

Speaking about casting Dulquer and Sonam in the movie, director Abhishek Sharma had earlier shared, "I call Dulquer DDG [Drop Dead Gorgeous] considering his female fan following. He surprised me with his talent. As for Sonam, she fits the character perfectly. We couldn't think of anyone else."

The Dulquer Salmaan-Sonam Kapoor starrer is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel by the same name. It revolves around an advertising agent who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team when she chances upon meeting the captain of the team.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Fox Star India, the movie is slated to hit the big screens on September 20, 2019.