The Zoya Factor Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Sonam Kapoor & Dulquer Salmaan Starrer
We're here with the live audience review of Sonam Kapoor-Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor. Early movie-goers, who caught the special screening of the movie, have shared mini reviews of the film on Twitter. The Zoya Factor, which is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's romantic novel of the same name, follows the story of Zoya Solanki (Sonam) who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup much to the annoyance of her romantic interest, skipper Nikhil Khoda (Dulquer), who doesn't believe in luck and superstitions.
Check out the quick review of the film by the audience..
Mayukh Majumdar @themayukhsutra
"#TheZoyaFactor is a fantastic, fun film and I'm so glad this movie was finally made. @anujachauhan, thank you for writing the book and @sonamakapoor is the perfect Zoya Singh Solanki. One of those rare times when the movie does justice to the book. ❤"
AlwaysBollywood @AlwaysBollywood
"Truly enjoyable romantic flick about a girl who's a lucky charm in cricket -the team she breakfasts with always manages to win. There are a lot of laughs, authentic sounding dialogue & a pretty cool, not-overly-melodramatic romance to entertain us.
@sonamakapoor 's jugaadu ways and her inner monologue were priceless and leave you chuckling late into the night. Same time @dulQuer is cool and lovable throughout the movie with his authentic athletic physique and attitude."
Bhavikk Sangghvi @bhavikksangghvi
"#thezoyafactor Indians loves cricket, films and astrology. TZF has it ALL. Sonam gives a cuddling performance while Dulquer is so hot. Period. Abhishek Sharma gets the right mix of the 3 ‘religions' and makes it so entertaining. This film about ‘stars' deserves 4 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐."
Ankita Bhalla @ankitabhalla28
"Half way into #TheZoyaFactor screening, and #dulquersalmaan has my 💓 Why so charming, eh??"
Narayani Basu @narayani_basu
"One word review of #TheZoyaFactor - No. Went to see #TheZoyaFactor - my brain died in the process."
$@M @SAMTHEBESTEST
"#TheZoyaFactor is a lame story executed in kiddish vision by the director which i didn't really expect from Abhishek Sharma who gave us film like #Parmanu More than a Feature film it looks like an TV ad with dull presentation. You don't believe in Luck so Skip it. 4/10*."
Gautam @filmygautam
"#TheZoyaFactor is not a bad watch. It's an entertaining chic flick which will mostly find patronage amongst female audience. #DulquerSalmaan looks damn cute. Comedy is good with some clever dialogues. #SonamKapoor overacts in some portions and is fine in others. At Box Office, #TheZoyaFactor will struggle especially because #Chhichhore and #DreamGirl are doing well. Is film ko lucky charm chahiye."
Urmimala Banerjee @urmisworld
"#TheZoyaFactor is a cute rom-com...and @dulQuer wins not only @sonamakapoor but the hearts of all the ladies."
(Social media posts are unedited).
The Zoya Factor is produced by Fox Star Studios, Pooja Shetty and Aarrti Shetty.