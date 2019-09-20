The Zoya Factor Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Sonam Kapoor & Dulquer Salmaan Starrer

Mayukh Majumdar @themayukhsutra

"#TheZoyaFactor is a fantastic, fun film and I'm so glad this movie was finally made. @anujachauhan, thank you for writing the book and @sonamakapoor is the perfect Zoya Singh Solanki. One of those rare times when the movie does justice to the book. ❤"

AlwaysBollywood @AlwaysBollywood

"Truly enjoyable romantic flick about a girl who's a lucky charm in cricket -the team she breakfasts with always manages to win. There are a lot of laughs, authentic sounding dialogue & a pretty cool, not-overly-melodramatic romance to entertain us.

@sonamakapoor 's jugaadu ways and her inner monologue were priceless and leave you chuckling late into the night. Same time @dulQuer is cool and lovable throughout the movie with his authentic athletic physique and attitude."

Bhavikk Sangghvi @bhavikksangghvi

"#thezoyafactor Indians loves cricket, films and astrology. TZF has it ALL. Sonam gives a cuddling performance while Dulquer is so hot. Period. Abhishek Sharma gets the right mix of the 3 ‘religions' and makes it so entertaining. This film about ‘stars' deserves 4 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐."

Ankita Bhalla @ankitabhalla28

"Half way into #TheZoyaFactor screening, and #dulquersalmaan has my 💓 Why so charming, eh??"

Narayani Basu @narayani_basu

"One word review of #TheZoyaFactor - No. Went to see #TheZoyaFactor - my brain died in the process."

$@M @SAMTHEBESTEST

"#TheZoyaFactor is a lame story executed in kiddish vision by the director which i didn't really expect from Abhishek Sharma who gave us film like #Parmanu More than a Feature film it looks like an TV ad with dull presentation. You don't believe in Luck so Skip it. 4/10*."

Gautam @filmygautam

"#TheZoyaFactor is not a bad watch. It's an entertaining chic flick which will mostly find patronage amongst female audience. #DulquerSalmaan looks damn cute. Comedy is good with some clever dialogues. #SonamKapoor overacts in some portions and is fine in others. At Box Office, #TheZoyaFactor will struggle especially because #Chhichhore and #DreamGirl are doing well. Is film ko lucky charm chahiye."

Urmimala Banerjee @urmisworld

"#TheZoyaFactor is a cute rom-com...and @dulQuer wins not only @sonamakapoor but the hearts of all the ladies."