    The Zoya Factor Poster: Dulquer Salmaan Shares A Cute Moment With 'Lady Luck' Sonam Kapoor

    Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan will be sharing screen space for the first time in 'The Zoya Factor' and fans are quite excited to watch this new pairing on the big screen. For those who ain't aware, the film is an adaptation of noted author Anuja Chauhan's bestseller by the same name.

    While the makers are all set to unveil the trailer of the film today, they decided to raise up our anticipation levels by dropping the first poster of the movie. It features Dulquer Salmaan sharing a cute moment with 'India's Lucky Charm' Zoya played by Sonam Kapoor.

    Sonam shared the first poster on her Twitter page and wrote, "Have no worries! Have no fear! 'Cause the lady luck's now here! What happens when Zoya Solanki meets Team India. Watch #TheZoyaFactor trailer at 1 PM and find out." (sic)

    Dulquer too shared this poster and tweeted, "Team India ka sirf ek hi lucky charm hai! Woh hai unka spirit, passion aur dedication unke game ke liye! Na hi Zoya Solanki. Aa raha #TheZoyaFactor trailer aaj 1 baje." (sic)

    Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, 'The Zoya Factor' is slated to release in cinema halls on September 20, 2019.

    The Zoya Factor: Guess Who Has A Special Cameo In This Sonam Kapoor-Dulquer Salmaan Starrer!

