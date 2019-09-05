English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    The Zoya Factor’s Sonam Kapoor Was A Lucky Charm In Red Even As A Kid; Shares Cute Throwback Pic!

    By
    |

    Sonam Kapoor often treats her fans to adorable throwback pictures of herself. Recently, she shared a photo of herself and her sister Rhea when they were kids, and the picture has a 'Zoya Factor' twist to it! The Zoya Factor is Sonam's upcoming movie, in which she plays the role of a girl who is a lucky charm to the Indian cricket team during the 2011 World Cup.

    Lucky Charm In Red: Sonam’s Cute Throwback Pic With Rhea!

    Sonam shared a cute photo with her sis Rhea, in which they both are sporting red track suit. She captioned the picture, "Being a lucky charm in red even as a kid!#ThrowbackThursday #TheZoyaFactor @RheaKapoor," (sic). Sonam has been busy with the promotions of The Zoya Factor, and has been wearing at least one element of red in her outfits to each event, going all Zoya and bringing good luck to the film. Red is the lucky colour of her character, Zoya, in the movie.

    The trailer of The Zoya Factor dropped recently getting fans super pumped about the movie. It also stars Dulquer Salmaan, and is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film is based on a book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan. The film is scheduled for release on September 20, 2019.

    Watch the traile here -

    MOST READ: Sara Ali Khan Posts A Throwback Picture With Mum Amrita Singh; Her Caption Is EPIC!

    More SONAM KAPOOR News

    Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 17:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue