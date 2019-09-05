The Zoya Factor’s Sonam Kapoor Was A Lucky Charm In Red Even As A Kid; Shares Cute Throwback Pic!

Sonam Kapoor often treats her fans to adorable throwback pictures of herself. Recently, she shared a photo of herself and her sister Rhea when they were kids, and the picture has a 'Zoya Factor' twist to it! The Zoya Factor is Sonam's upcoming movie, in which she plays the role of a girl who is a lucky charm to the Indian cricket team during the 2011 World Cup.

Sonam shared a cute photo with her sis Rhea, in which they both are sporting red track suit. She captioned the picture, "Being a lucky charm in red even as a kid!#ThrowbackThursday #TheZoyaFactor @RheaKapoor," (sic). Sonam has been busy with the promotions of The Zoya Factor, and has been wearing at least one element of red in her outfits to each event, going all Zoya and bringing good luck to the film. Red is the lucky colour of her character, Zoya, in the movie.

The trailer of The Zoya Factor dropped recently getting fans super pumped about the movie. It also stars Dulquer Salmaan, and is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film is based on a book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan. The film is scheduled for release on September 20, 2019.

Watch the traile here -

MOST READ: Sara Ali Khan Posts A Throwback Picture With Mum Amrita Singh; Her Caption Is EPIC!