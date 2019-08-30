English
    The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor Will Go All Zoya And Wear ONLY RED At The Film’s Promotions

    Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman's 'The Zoya Factor' trailer dropped today and netizens are already pumped about the movie. The film is based on a 2008 novel by Anuja Chauhan, which revolves around a character, Zoya Solanki, who becomes the lucky charm for the Indian cricket team during the 2011 World Cup. Sonam wants to bring luck to the film the same way that her character Zoya does in the movie. So she is going to sport only red at all of the film's promotional events!

    The Zoya Factor: Sonam Will Wear ONLY RED At Promotions

    Speaking to Mid Day Sonam revealed her reasoning behind wearing only red during 'The Zoya Factor' promotions. "It was my idea to wear red at the promotions. I wanted to do full justice to the story and my role. I thought this was the best way to introduce the eccentricities of Zoya to the audience. The Zoya Factor is about the titular character being considered a good luck charm for India's cricket team at the World Cup. So why not go about the promotions the Zoya way? Also, red is considered an auspicious colour. We're going the extra mile to make sure that luck is on our side, too," she said.

    Sonam is confident that the film will be successful. She said, "Such films make you laugh, feel and empathise with the characters. They also enjoy maximum repeat audiences. With its massive commercial prospects, the genre cannot be under-appreciated for too long."

    "It provides women with prominent roles and a platform to showcase their perspective, which is sometimes not understood too well," she added.

    Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi. It is scheduled for release on September 20.

    Watch the trailer here -

