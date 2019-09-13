The Zoya Factor Stars Sonam Kapoor & Dulquer Salmaan Open Up On Nepotism: It's A Huge Responsibilit

Nepotism is a much debated topic in Bollywood these days. It is unavoidable because of the number of star kids who are advantageous in getting an entry into the Hindi film industry. Star kids who are now working in Bollywood, all differ in opinions as to whether they are the product of nepotism or not.

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, who are busy promoting their upcoming movie, The Zoya Factor, recently shared what they feel about the debate of nepotism. Sonam is the daughter of Anil Kapoor, whereas Dulquer is the son of south star, Mammooty.

Talking to Zoom TV, Sonam said that she feels it is a big responsibility coming from a film background and is grateful for the family she comes from. Saying that her father has worked very hard to give them what he can, she said that she can't take the chance she has got for granted. At the same time, if she also doesn't make use of the opportunity given to her by her father, it would be disrespectful.

Sonam went on to elaborate the meaning of nepotism and said that it means getting a job that one doesn't deserve, from one's family member or friend. She added that many people are using that word without actually understanding what it means.

Dulquer agreed with Sonam and said that the word isn't negative but it is the world that makes it negative, because people make it sound like star kids are a bunch of lazy people who don't work for their own success. Dulquer also said that his father does not entertain anyone calling him up to discuss work for Dulquer.

The Zoya Factor is directed by Abhishek Sharma, and is adapted from a book written by Anuja Chauhan. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 20.

